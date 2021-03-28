Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Expands By 163.3%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Bellway stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. Bellway has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

