Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Expands By 163.3%

Mar 28th, 2021


Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Bellway stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. Bellway has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

