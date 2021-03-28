Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 61.5%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.80.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

