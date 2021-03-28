BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.44 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $1.10 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.00613000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.