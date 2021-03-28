Incent Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $61.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00058090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00228816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.00869321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00077077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028917 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

