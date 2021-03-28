Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 621 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth $46,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 448,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

