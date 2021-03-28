Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

