Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Busey by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Busey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

BUSE stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.