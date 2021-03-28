Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.52 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

