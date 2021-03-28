Cowen Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $570.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $580.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $128,214,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

