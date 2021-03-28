Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 25,529 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

