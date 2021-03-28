Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after buying an additional 295,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

