FairCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $28,295.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005227 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00084284 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.