Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

