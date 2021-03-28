Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 631,987 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,027,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 224,846 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.87 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

