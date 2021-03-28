Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $173.18 million and approximately $54.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.00613154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024342 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

