FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $892.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 560,958,872 coins and its circulating supply is 534,293,014 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

