Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Teledyne Technologies worth $173,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $400.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day moving average of $364.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $270.10 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

