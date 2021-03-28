Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Healthpeak Properties worth $159,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

PEAK opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

