Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.64 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.