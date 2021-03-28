Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 62,816 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256,490 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

ALK opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,425 shares of company stock worth $3,978,408. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

