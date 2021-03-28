Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

