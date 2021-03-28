Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after buying an additional 3,919,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

