Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 213.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.