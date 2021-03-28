Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $178.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $169.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.