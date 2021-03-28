1,291 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

