Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

