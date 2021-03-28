Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

