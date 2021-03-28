Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

