Eagers Automotive Limited (APE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.37.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Ward bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.48 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$499,320.00 ($356,657.14).

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.