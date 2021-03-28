Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

CLNC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

