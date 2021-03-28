Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Colony Credit Real Estate has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
CLNC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
