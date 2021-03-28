Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.68. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$41.50 and a 12-month high of C$74.34.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

