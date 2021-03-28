Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Short Interest Update

Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDHI opened at $0.15 on Friday. Union Dental has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Union Dental Company Profile

Union Dental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions.

