Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the February 28th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

