Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 204.9% in March

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 204.9% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIPRF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

