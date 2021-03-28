Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Alkermes worth $470,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alkermes by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 58,638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

