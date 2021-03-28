Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,527 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 321.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Iron Mountain by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

