O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $506.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.59 and a 52 week high of $507.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.45.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.