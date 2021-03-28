Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $235,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 71,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

