Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 659 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

