Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,002 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

