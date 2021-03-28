Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $204,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 411,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,069,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

KSU opened at $253.62 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

