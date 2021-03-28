Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 75 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $304.12 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.66 and a 200 day moving average of $280.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.09.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

