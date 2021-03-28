Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

