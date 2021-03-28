Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $415.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

