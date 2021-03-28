Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 373 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.