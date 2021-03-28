Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 16,353 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

