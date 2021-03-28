Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nautilus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE:NLS opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

