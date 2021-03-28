Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 372.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after acquiring an additional 298,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,774,000 after acquiring an additional 528,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $45.48 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

