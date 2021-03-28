Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,593,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Webster Financial worth $530,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

