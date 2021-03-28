Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $225,375,000. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,873 shares of company stock valued at $56,590,219. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $246.00 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.75 and a 200-day moving average of $309.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

